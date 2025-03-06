Express bus overturns in drain after driver dozes off

IPOH: An express bus carrying 25 passengers overturned into a drain after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Kilometre 342.2 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said police received a report on the crash at 1 pm while the bus was en route from Penang to the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur.

“Investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness (micro sleep). The bus sustained damage to the front, rear, left, and right sides after veering off into a drain on the left side of the road.

“Following that, the 31-year-old driver and all 25 passengers managed to exit the bus with assistance from members of the public,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the driver was unharmed in the incident.

“Three passengers who sustained minor injuries are receiving treatment at the Slim River Hospital in the green zone, while the remaining 22 passengers continued their journey on a replacement bus,” he said.

Johari said further investigations revealed the bus driver tested negative for drugs, and no arrests had been made so far.

“Checks on the bus also confirmed its insurance is valid until March next year. The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of LN 166/59 for causing minor injuries,” he added.