National Youth Council, KPMG in Singapore and Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) co-design youth action programme for youths to drive social sustainability projects with industry mentors

• Launch of Gen2050, a structured accelerated programme to drive youth action in the area of social sustainability with an engagement series on key social issues

• Avails opportunities for youths from all backgrounds to start ground-up initiatives with the support of industry mentors and subject matter experts

• Provides youths with critical skillsets such as stakeholder management and seed funding to advance innovative ideas

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - The National Youth Council (NYC), KPMG in Singapore and Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) today unveiled a youth action programme, Gen2050, to nurture youths’ ability in tackling pressing societal challenges. The tripartite collaboration aims to bring together expertise and support of the public, private and non-profit sector in the areas of youth engagement, industry perspectives and mentorship.

Two-prong programme to enable youths to drive meaningful change

As part of commemorating SG60, Gen2050 seeks to equip more than 1,000 youths with practical skills to influence, mobilise and drive meaningful change. The programme aims to reach out to youths of all backgrounds, including students with disadvantaged backgrounds, to provide easy access to critical skills and competencies including social entrepreneurship, problem solving, stakeholder management, and knowledge to develop impactful and scalable solutions.

Gen2050 offers two tracks - a structured programme with four key modules led by industry experts who will share insights to help participants develop and refine their ideas, and receive funding and mentorship to pilot them. The mentorship process also allows students to be plugged into professional networks where they get to discover potential career paths. Following the programme, selected participants of this track may be considered for national youth leadership programmes.

The second track features a curated series of youth engagements that offer youths the opportunity to directly engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and peers to discuss critical societal issues like the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, equitable access to digital skills and mental wellness. These insights from these engagements will support the development of the SG Youth Plan, a five-year action plan that holds the hopes and aspirations of young Singaporeans for themselves and for Singapore, and outlines how youth, supported with opportunities, platforms, and resources, can take action to do good for Singapore with the support from the rest of society.

Gen2050 demonstrates how public-private collaboration amplifies youth-driven impact. NYC brings its expertise in youth engagement and understanding of the youth landscape, KPMG supports programme implementation with industry insights and its Leaders 2050 network of young professionals focused on driving positive impact. IPRS equips youths with strategic communication skills to augment the impact of their solutions.

“This tripartite collaboration demonstrates how the whole of society, and not just government, can collaborate as a collective to give our young people opportunities to learn, grow and drive impact at the same time,“ said David Chua, Chief Executive Officer of NYC. “And if they do not succeed in implementing their ideas, they will still gain invaluable lessons, connections and insights that will shore up their confidence. We also aim to give youths with less access the opportunity to go through this programme.”

“Young people have the passion and energy to address the pressing challenges of our time, from social sustainability to climate change,“ said Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner, KPMG in Singapore. “Channelling that restlessness into collaborative movements that drive meaningful progress is not straightforward. At KPMG, our experience with global youth programmes gives us a deep understanding of our next generation talents’ challenges and potential. Through Gen2050, we are dedicated to equipping youth with the guidance, skills and networks they need to transform their aspirations into impactful, lasting change.”

Ross Gan, President of IPRS, said, “Great ideas often make their biggest impact when they are clearly and authentically communicated in a manner that rallies others to the vision. At IPRS, one of our focus areas is on equipping youth and participants with practical strategies and skills to sharpen their messaging, build credibility, and drive action, ensuring their go-to-market solutions translate into real-world, measurable outcomes.”

For more details about Gen2050’s structured accelerated programme and youth dialogues, please see: https://kpmg.com/sg/en/home/media/press-releases/2025/06/gen2050-youth-action-programme.html

Hashtag: #KPMG

