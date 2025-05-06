Rangers appoint former Southampton boss Martin as new head coach

SCOTTISH Premiership club Rangers on Thursday confirmed the appointment of former Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 39-year-old guided Southampton to promotion to the Premier League last year but was sacked in December following one win from their first 16 games. The club were subsequently relegated.

Rangers finished last season under the caretaker management of former captain Barry Ferguson, having dismissed Philippe Clement in February.

Ex-Scotland defender Martin, who had a short loan spell as a player at Rangers in 2018, faces the daunting task of challenging Celtic, who have just won a 13th Scottish title in 14 seasons.

“From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history,“ he told the club’s website.

“Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

“There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear -- win matches, win trophies and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of.”

Martin’s arrival is the latest in a series of major changes at the club.

An American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises secured a majority shareholding on Friday, while new sporting director Kevin Thelwell officially began work on Monday.

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart, who led the recruitment process alongside Thelwell, said: “Our criteria for our next coach were clear: we wanted a coach who will excel in terms of how we want to play, improve our culture, develop our squad, and ultimately win matches. Russell was the standout candidate.”