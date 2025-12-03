Express bus overturns on NSE, six injured

SEREMBAN: Six passengers sustained minor injuries, while 34 others escaped unharmed after an express bus overturned at KM 245.5 on the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound in Rembau early this morning.

Rembau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Amer Izham Mokthar said they received an emergency call at 6.01 am and arrived at the scene 15 minutes later.

He said the bus was carrying 28 women and 12 men, including the bus driver, en route from Melaka to Kuala Lumpur.

“Initial investigations revealed that the driver had blacked out before losing control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

“As a result of the accident, six women sustained injuries and received initial treatment by healthcare personnel, along with the EMRS Special Team at the scene. Two of them were taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for further treatment,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the bus driver also suffered minor injuries, while the other passengers were transferred to another bus and continued their journey to Kuala Lumpur.