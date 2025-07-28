Extremists using religion for politics must be condemned - Kamil Munim

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who adopt extremist ideologies and manipulate religion for political purposes must be strongly condemned, said Political Secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He warned that such factions threaten national unity and must be rejected by all who seek peace.

“Praying for the destruction of fellow Muslims reflects a radical mindset that will ruin and divide the ummah. Clearly, this is a conduct of those who subscribe to the ideology of the Khawarij, perpetuating hatred in God’s name for political gain,” he said in a post on X.

The statement follows a recent rally where some participants, including opposition leaders, concluded with a prayer containing ill will towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhammad Kamil, who also heads PKR’s youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), highlighted the misuse of religious symbols like the kopiah (skull caps) to manipulate public sentiment.

“The kopiah on one’s head, which is meant to guide our conduct and behaviour, has sadly been reduced to a mere showpiece used to sway the minds of a confused and anxious society,” he added.

He referenced the historical example of Abdul Rahman ibn Muljam, a devout man who assassinated Caliph Sayyidina Ali, believing himself more righteous. “This is a lesson from history that we must fully comprehend,“ he said. - Bernama