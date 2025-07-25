Fadillah meets South Korea envoy, Romania ambassador on green energy

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof held separate courtesy meetings with South Korean President’s Special Envoy Kim Young Choon and Romanian Ambassador to Malaysia Nineta Bǎrbulescu at Parliament today.

The discussions focused on strengthening green energy partnerships and sustainable development.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said Kim reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to advancing green energy and carbon reduction initiatives.

“We exchanged views on enhancing ASEAN-Korea cooperation, particularly in sustainable energy integration,“ he shared on Facebook.

Kim also confirmed South Korea’s readiness to host the APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting in August.

As Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner, Fadillah expressed hope for deeper collaboration in energy transition and water sector reforms.

During the meeting with Bǎrbulescu, Fadillah commended Romania’s progress in green energy despite its smaller population.

“Romania’s dedication to renewable energy is commendable,“ he said.

Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2050 were highlighted as key drivers for future partnerships.

Fadillah emphasized Malaysia’s readiness to work with Eastern European nations for inclusive green growth. - Bernama