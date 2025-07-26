Trump and EU chief to meet Sunday for crucial trade deal talks

GLASGOW: US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Scotland on Sunday in a final push to resolve a months-long trade dispute. The high-stakes talks aim to avoid sweeping US tariffs on EU goods, which could rise to 30 percent if no agreement is reached by August 1.

Von der Leyen confirmed the meeting on social media, stating, “Following a good call with POTUS, we have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong.” Trump, arriving in the UK late Friday, told reporters, “I’ll be meeting with the EU on Sunday, and we’ll be working on a deal. Ursula will be here—a highly respected woman. So we look forward to that.”

The negotiations follow months of discussions between US and EU trade officials, with recent signals suggesting progress toward a potential agreement. According to European diplomats, the proposed deal could involve a baseline 15 percent tariff on EU goods, similar to the agreement recently secured with Japan. Exemptions for critical sectors like steel, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture remain key sticking points.

The EU is currently facing multiple US tariffs, including 25 percent on cars and 50 percent on steel and aluminium. A failure to reach a deal could see these levies increase, further straining the €1.6 trillion annual trade relationship. The EU has prepared retaliatory measures on $109 billion worth of US goods, set to take effect from August 7 if talks collapse.

An EU diplomat noted, “The final decision is in the hands of President Trump,“ highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the outcome. Trump himself described the chances of a deal as “50-50,“ citing unresolved issues on “maybe 20 different things.” - AFP