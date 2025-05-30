OSAKA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is scheduled to officiate the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, tomorrow.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and chairperson of Malaysia’s National Organising Committee for Expo 2025, will be in Osaka for a three-day working visit.

During his visit, he will tour various country pavilions to strengthen bilateral ties and witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

“Our participation in Expo 2025 is driven by a clear and ambitious goal, which is to generate a minimum of RM13 billion in potential trade and investment opportunities.

“This milestone is expected to pave the way for economic growth and create meaningful job opportunities for Malaysians, fostering a prosperous future for the nation,” said Fadillah.

As of May 18, the Malaysia Pavilion has facilitated RM7.86 billion in potential investments and signed 16 MoUs, which represents 60.50 per cent of its overall target.

The MoUs are focused on green energy, technology, halal, and bioeconomy, among others, in line with Malaysia’s commitment to sustainability, technology, and innovation.

To date, the Malaysia Pavilion has attracted more than 800,000 visitors since its opening on April 13, with the four times daily cultural shows, business programmes and “Flying Roti Canai” demonstration being its key attraction.

Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, which will last six months, is part of a broader strategy to boost its global presence and strengthen economic partnerships. This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and supported by a comprehensive government approach.

The Pavilion’s business weeks will include contributions from 21 federal ministries and 10 state governments, totalling approximately 70 government departments and agencies.

Malaysia Pavilion’s strategic vision centres on seven key sectors: sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, smart living, green manufacturing, industrial reform, environmental management, and the halal industry.

As a testament to the nation’s growing influence in these fields, numerous MoUs have already been signed, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a trusted global partner in innovation and progress.

“Malaysia’s presence at Expo 2025 is more than just an economic pursuit, it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships and strengthening bilateral ties.

“Through our unique and diverse cultural heritage, we aim to showcase the heart of Malaysia to the world, bridging nations through mutual understanding, trade and shared aspirations for a brighter future,” said Malaysia Pavilion director Ellyza Mastura Ahmad Hanipiah.

The World Expo 2025, held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, brings together 157 countries, offering a global platform to present innovations and cultural expressions that address humanity’s most pressing challenges.

Taking place on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay from April 13 to October 13, the event promises to be a hub for 157 countries and organisations, each contributing groundbreaking ideas and solutions for a more sustainable and equitable future.

One of the expo’s standout features is the Grand Ring, a two-kilometre-long wooden structure encircling the main exhibition area. Designed by renowned architect Sou Fujimoto, the Grand Ring symbolises unity and diversity, offering visitors panoramic views of the expo grounds.

Fadillah will also be meeting the Malaysian diaspora in Osaka on June 1, and is expected to convey the government’s aspiration on inclusivity, unity and adherence to good values, in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI.