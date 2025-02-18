Fading of native languages imperils cultural identity

PETALING JAYA: In a nation celebrated for its linguistic diversity, the voices of native languages seem to be fading, with experts warning that Malaysia’s cultural identity is at risk as younger generations increasingly turn to English and leave Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin and Tamil behind.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Institute of Ethnic Studies senior research fellow Dr Ahmad Rizal Mohd Yusof said: “Younger Malaysians are influenced by global culture through social media and education, often prioritising English for communication (although many speak it poorly).

“In an interconnected world, English has become the lingua franca for professional and personal advancement. However, this comes at the cost to native languages, which are increasingly marginalised.”

He said the dominance of English in digital media aggravates the issue.

“Exposure to global English content, such as movies, music and social media, overshadows local language content, reducing the appeal of native languages and leading to diminished fluency and confidence among young Malaysians.”

Addressing the declining proficiency in Bahasa Melayu, Universiti Teknologi Mara Academy of Language Studies senior lecturer Dr Rozaimah Rashidin said the younger generation’s lack of interest stems from shifting identities and a weakened sense of cultural pride.

“Language is the soul of a nation. Bahasa Melayu is not just the official language but the language that unites Malaysians of all ages, races and religions.”

On Mandarin proficiency, Universiti Malaya Faculty of Languages and Linguistics senior lecturer Dr Yap Teng Teng said English language dominance in education and professional settings has led many young Malaysians to prioritise it.

“English is the main language used in public schools for math and science while Mandarin is not always given equal attention. In the workplace, especially in multinational companies, English is the preferred language for career advancement.”

He said while many speak Mandarin at home, some assume basic proficiency is sufficient and do not pursue advanced learning.

“Ironically, non-native speakers are increasingly learning Mandarin for business purposes while younger native speakers may not see the need to refine their skills.

“There is a need for more impactful cultural events, teacher training and parental involvement to promote Mandarin proficiency.”

He said businesses could play a role by providing language training opportunities and highlighting Mandarin’s growing importance in commerce and regional economic partnerships.

Universiti Malaya Department of Indian Studies senior lecturer Dr Mohana Dass Ramasamy highlighted the declining proficiency in Tamil among Malaysian youth.

“Many Tamil families prioritise English and Bahasa Melayu for professional advancement and social integration, relegating Tamil to a secondary position.”

He said Tamil’s limited use in

professional and academic settings reduces opportunities for younger generations to develop their skills.

“While Tamil is still spoken at home and at community gatherings, its absence in broader contexts diminishes its importance. Tamil is the world’s oldest language and more than just a communication tool. It is a vessel for cultural wisdom, literature and traditions.

“Losing connection with the language means losing access to a rich heritage that has shaped Tamil identity for generations.”

All three experts agreed that there is a need to preserve and promote native languages while embracing English for global competitiveness.

Ahmad Rizal said achieving such a balance is essential for maintaining cultural identity and heritage.

“The consequences of neglecting native languages include a loss of cultural identity, local knowledge and national pride. Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity. By cherishing our native languages, we not only honour our past but also strengthen our future.”