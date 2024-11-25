Fahmi announces key initiatives to boost local music industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today announced the Malaysian Music Industry Development Study (KPIMM) and the establishment of the Pro Tem Music Industry Committee (JK-PTIM), two significant initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of the music industry as a new sub-sector with the potential to drive the nation’s economic growth.

The Ministry of Communications, in a statement today, said KPIMM played a role in examining issues, challenges, and the ecosystem development more comprehensively, along with proposing suitable action plans to strengthen the music industry.

The statement added that this encompassed value chain analysis, governance and regulatory frameworks, policy and legislation setting, as well as benchmarking best governance methods and practices regionally and globally.

“KPIMM is also supported by 20 experienced JK-PTIM members appointed voluntarily, serving as intermediaries between industry players and the research team.

“JK-PTIM is also responsible for providing inputs aligned with the study’s scope and submitting proposals for solutions and improvements to develop Malaysia’s music industry,“ the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the Cabinet on July 14, 2021, agreed to the establishment of the Malaysian Music Industry Corporation (PIMM), subject to a detailed study on the business model, governance, staffing, and specific legislation to be conducted by an independent consultant.