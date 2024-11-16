Fahmi conveys condolences to composer S Atan’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil conveyed his condolences to the family of renowned composer Datuk S Atan, who passed away today.

In a post on X, Fahmi described the death of the legendary composer, who was 75, as a tremendous loss for the nation’s music industry.

“Having dedicated over four decades to crafting and producing more than 1,000 timeless songs, performed by some of the country’s most beloved singers, his passing will undoubtedly be felt deeply,” he said.

“Condolences to the family of the deceased. May Allah SWT grant him peace and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he added.

S Atan, whose full name was Hashim Said, passed away at his home in Taman Bukit Kajang Baru, Selangor, this afternoon, due to a lung infection.

Widely celebrated for his iconic Melayu Deli compositions, S Atan’s songs were performed by legendary artists, such as the late Datuk Sharifah Aini, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Noor Kumalasari, Herman Tino, and Zaleha Hamid.

He also produced a string of beloved Raya anthems for nearly five decades.

Some of his most popular Raya songs include Menjelang Hari Raya (sung by Datuk DJ Dave), Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf (Sudirman), Cahaya Aidilfitri (Black Dog Bone), Salam Aidilfitri (Datuk Jamal Abdillah), Hari Mulia (Datuk Sheila Majid), and Indah Beraya Di Desa (Azlina Aziz).