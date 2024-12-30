KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Lim Foong Mei, the elderly woman who was the victim of a snatch theft by a motorcyclist in Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar, in October. Lim passed away today.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said that he had visited the 78-year-old Lim at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) along with Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood during her recovery after the incident.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Lim Foong Mei, the victim of a snatch theft incident on Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar, in October. May her family find the strength to face this difficult time,” Fahmi wrote.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am on Oct 7, and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a motorcyclist snatching her handbag, which caused her to fall on the road.

She lay motionless on the road until some passersby went to her aid a few minutes later.

Lim was rushed to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for treatment and was placed under observation.