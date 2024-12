KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed condolences to the family of Nikkei Asia journalist, Hakimie Amrie Hisamudin, who died at the age of 30 yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said Hakimie was often described as highly committed and dedicated newsman.

“He had also worked with FMT before. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“I pray they will remain calm and patient through this difficult time. Al-Fatihah,” he said.