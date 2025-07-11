Malaysia and Australia strengthen strategic partnership in key sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Australia have reinforced their dedication to enhancing bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations agreeing to deepen collaboration in economic, educational, agricultural, and institutional capacity-building efforts.

The commitment was highlighted during a meeting between Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The discussions underscored the importance of sustained cooperation as both countries prepare for key diplomatic engagements later this year.

Malaysia and Australia are set to hold the 4th Senior Officials’ Strategic Dialogue, the 7th Annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 3rd Annual Leaders’ Meeting in 2024. These meetings aim to further solidify the partnership, which has grown stronger over seven decades of diplomatic relations.

Australia holds a significant position as ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner. The ongoing 58th AMM, hosted under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, carries the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” reflecting shared regional priorities. - Bernama