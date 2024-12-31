KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his condolences to the family of Noorhydayu Samsuddin, the assistant director of the Psywar and Issue Management Division, Department of Information (JaPen), who passed away today.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, prayed that Allah SWT grant the deceased’s soul a place among the righteous.

“Inna lillahi wainna ilaihi roji’un. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Puan Noorhydayu Samsuddin, assistant director of the Psywar and Issue Management Division, Department of Information, who passed away today,” he wrote.

Noorhydayu, aged 48, succumbed to kidney failure and a lung infection at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 1.14 pm.

Her husband, Mohd Izwan Mahmad Idris, informed Bernama that Noorhydayu had been admitted to HKL on Dec 26 for treatment and had been undergoing kidney dialysis for nearly two months.

Her remains will be laid to rest at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery in Ampang this evening.