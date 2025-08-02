KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Television Programme director Abdull Hadi Mohd Yusoff, who passed away tonight.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi also prayed for the late Abdull Hadi’s family to remain patient and strong in facing their loss.

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihi raji’un. I received the sad news from friends at RTM that RTM TV Programme director Encik Abdull Hadi bin Mohd Yusoff returned to the mercy of Allah at 7.21 pm.

“Let us all pray for his soul to be showered with blessings and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.