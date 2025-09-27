Fahmi extends condolences to families of film crews killed in Sarawak crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the families of two film crew members killed in a road accident in Betong, Sarawak.

Fahmi expressed deep sadness upon learning of the accident which claimed the lives of Ahmad Afiq Mohd Salleh and Jaya Ganesh Janarthana, both from Peninsular Malaysia.

He urged everyone to pray for the victims’ families to be granted strength and perseverance in facing this ordeal.

Fahmi added that the services and dedication of the late Ahmad Afiq and Jaya Ganesh in the production industry will always be remembered.

Sri Aman police chief Supt Dennis Bunyam confirmed that two men aged 48 and 42 were killed while 11 others were injured in the accident on the Pan Borneo Highway near the Skrang Clinic.

The accident occurred at about 12.07 pm when a van exiting the P-turn was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle. – Bernama