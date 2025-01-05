KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family and close friends of esteemed entertainment journalist Md Nasir Ahmad, better known as Nas Ahmad, who died today.

Fahmi also conveyed his sympathies to the family and close acquaintances of veteran photographer Dzulkifli Mustapha from The New Straits Times Press (M) Berhad (NSTP), who passed away yesterday.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. The country’s media industry has lost two more figures who contributed greatly to their fields.

“Once upon a time, they were among those who captured and reported historic moments, as well as conveying various stories that coloured the lives of people in this country,” he posted on Facebook.

He also invited everyone to pray for their souls to be blessed and placed among the righteous.

Nas Ahmad, who was also a former producer and journalist for Melodi, passed away at the age of 63, at about 9.49 am today at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Dzulkifli died at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban at about 1 pm yesterday due to intestinal cancer. He was 65.