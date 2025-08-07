Fahmi extends condolences to late RTM producer Irwan Budi’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of Sarawak Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) producer Irwan Budi Annuar.

Irwan Budi passed away last night due to kidney and lung complications.

Fahmi shared his tribute in a Facebook post, recalling his visit to Irwan Budi’s home in Petra Jaya, Kuching, in September 2023.

During the visit, Fahmi delivered a contribution from the Kasih@HAWANA Fund after learning of the producer’s declining health.

Fahmi highlighted Irwan Budi’s 20-year service with RTM, praising his significant contributions to Malaysia’s broadcasting industry.

“May his soul be blessed with mercy and placed among Allah’s righteous and faithful servants. Al-Fatihah,” Fahmi said.

Irwan Budi, 51, died at his home in Taman Sourabaya Indah, Petrajaya, Kuching, around 8 pm.

He began his career with RTM in 2005 as a radio announcer, reporter, and section coordinator.

Since 2021, Irwan Budi had been battling lung cancer and kidney disease while stationed at RTM Limbang in Sarawak.

His final rites will be held at a mosque in Taman Sukma, followed by burial at Semariang Muslim Cemetery after Zohor prayers today.

He is survived by his wife and three sons. - Bernama