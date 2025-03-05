KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie, who died today.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said the passing of James Ritchie, a highly respected figure who made significant contributions to Malaysian journalism, is a great loss not only to his loved ones but also to the media fraternity as a whole.

“With nearly 50 years of experience, he was an inspiration to generations of journalists and leaves behind a meaningful legacy. May his family remain strong during this difficult time,” he said.

Fahmi added that his selection as the recipient of the 2024 National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) Award is a testament to the nation’s highest recognition of his dedication and service to the field.

The award was presented to him by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuching, Sarawak, last year.

James Ritchie, who began his journalism career in 1971 and served the industry for five decades, passed away today at the Sarawak General Hospital. He was 75.