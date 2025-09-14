Fahmi Fadzil begins three-day working visit to Penang for Malaysia Day

GEORGE TOWN: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has commenced a three-day working visit to Penang in preparation for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration scheduled for 16 September at the PICCA Convention Centre.

His itinerary began with the Hari Bersama Komuniti event and the official launch of the National Information Dissemination Centre in Penanti, Bukit Mertajam this morning.

Fahmi then participated in the Ziarah Kasih Komuniti MADANI initiative and observed the distribution of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah aid at a supermarket in Kubang Semang.

He subsequently visited the Armed Forces Family Housing project at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Butterworth during his community engagements.

As chairman of the Central Organising Committee for National Day and Malaysia Day 2025, Fahmi will conclude his first day by attending the full-dress rehearsal for the Malaysia Day celebration at PICCA.

His second day includes a site visit to a 5G telecommunications tower near the Penang Bridge to assess telecommunications infrastructure.

The minister will also attend a Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contribution event in Air Itam and inspect wireless broadband facilities at Politeknik Seberang Perai in Permatang Pauh.

Fahmi will participate in a wayang pacak outdoor movie screening event in Kepala Batas as part of his community outreach activities.

On 16 September, he is scheduled to join several live interviews with Mutiara FM, Radio Televisyen Malaysia and Bernama broadcast from a motorhome equipped with a mini-studio.

He will attend the JiWA Merdeka youth aspirations programme at Paddy Pavilion in Permatang Pauh before joining the main Malaysia Day event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the celebration themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ at 8.30 pm.

The event will be attended by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This year’s Malaysia Day celebration continues the tradition of rotating venues among Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, with Penang serving as host. – Bernama