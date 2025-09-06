Fahmi Fadzil visits Sabah to inspect PRIME system and SARA programme

TAWAU: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has commenced a two-day working visit to Sabah starting today. His itinerary includes observing operations at Sepagaya Tower in Kampung Sepagaya, Lahad Datu this morning.

Tomorrow he will monitor the implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah programme at a supermarket in Taman Sejati, Tawau.

The minister will subsequently attend the Hari Bersama Komuniti event and launch the Sabah-level Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System at NADI Kampung Sungai Iman. PRIME represents a strategic

Communications Ministry initiative through MCMC to enhance disaster and emergency preparedness in public areas. This vehicle-based mobile communication platform incorporates satellite, cellular, two-way radio, Wi-Fi and drone technologies developed by MCMC using both local and foreign technologies.

Fahmi will later present a Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contribution to Bernama retainer Ismail Lamo at Taman Victoria in the afternoon. – Bernama