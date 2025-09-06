Malaysia considers alternatives amid F/A-18 Hornet delivery delays

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is evaluating alternative options to fulfil its air defence requirements following significant delays in the delivery of F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed that uncertainties surrounding Kuwait’s receipt of new aircraft from the United States have directly impacted the handover timeline to Malaysia.

“I was informed that Kuwait’s delivery of new jets from the United States has been further delayed,” he told reporters after attending the BHPetrol Zakat Wakalah Contribution Presentation Programme at Dewan Muafakat Taman Air Biru.

“Therefore, we cannot wait without certainty, because Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after they receive their new aircraft.”

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that his ministry is actively studying other available options to prevent Malaysia from being placed in a disadvantageous position.

“If we just wait, we will not be doing anything to consider other options,” he added.

“So this is why we think we need to have alternatives, so that we are not left in a situation that does not favour us.”

The minister’s comments follow Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Muhammad Norazlan Aris’s statement on August 26 that the force is reviewing all aspects before finalising the second-hand F/A-18 Hornet purchase from Kuwait.

Mohamed Khaled also highlighted that the scheduled delivery of 18 FA-50 fighter jets from Korea Aerospace Industries in 2027 will help meet operational needs.

“In addition, we will also assess the capability of the Sukhoi MKM fighter jets we currently own, to determine if they are sufficient for the nation’s defence requirements,” he said.

A detailed study is necessary as all Hawk 108 and Hawk 208 light combat aircraft will be phased out of service beginning in 2027. – Bernama