Fahmi inspects 5G integration at Petronas’ RGTSU in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today inspected the integration of 5G at the Sungai Udang Regasification Terminal (RGTSU) in Melaka, operated by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said the integration of 5G at the terminal leveraged the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, enabling Petronas operations to become more efficient, productive, and secure.

“High-speed connectivity and low latency support real-time monitoring and better risk management,“ he said.

Fahmi noted that Petronas had launched four private 5G networks, including the first at RGTSU.

He added that the initiative was supported by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to strengthen the digital transformation of the energy sector.

According to Fahmi, 5G’s high-speed connectivity, low latency, and ability to handle large data flows will empower the national economy to remain innovative, competitive, and achieve excellence on a global scale.

“As we embark on this transformation journey, it is crucial to recognise the role played by the latest technology,“ he said.