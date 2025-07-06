Fahmi leads Malaysia at WSIS+20 Geneva to boost digital inclusivity

GENEVA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is leading Malaysia’s delegation at the World Summit on the Information Society+20 High-Level Event (WSIS+20) in Geneva from July 7 to 11.

The event serves as a key platform for global leaders to discuss ICT-driven sustainable development.

Malaysia’s participation aligns with the MADANI Government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem.

The country aims to highlight its achievements in rural internet expansion, ICT literacy, and digital transformation through initiatives like the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) and National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI).

The ministry stated, “This participation brings various strategic benefits to the country, including global recognition of Malaysia’s leadership in expanding rural internet access, communication technology inclusivity, and initiatives to empower ICT literacy among citizens in line with the well-being values of Malaysia MADANI.”

WSIS+20, a United Nations-led forum, focuses on leveraging ICT for sustainable growth across 11 key areas, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, and capacity building.

Since 2012, the WSIS Prizes have honoured 234 winning projects and 648 champions for impactful technological advancements.

Fahmi is also set to engage in over 10 bilateral meetings with officials from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Poland, and others, alongside discussions with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

These talks aim to strengthen Malaysia’s role as a regional digital leader. - Bernama