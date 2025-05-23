JOHOR BAHRU: PKR Information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is currently leading the race for a Central Leadership Council (MPP) seat in today’s party election.

According to a party source, Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, is currently in the lead, followed by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim; political secretary to the Prime Minister, Chan Ming Kai; Sentosa assemblyman Dr Gunaraj George and Perak PKR secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi.

The central leadership election, including for 20 MPP posts, took place from 8 am to 5 pm today.

Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa told the media yesterday that the results for the MPP election could be known as early as 9 pm tonight.