Fahmi seeks to complete late Ross Ariffin’s final song for National Day

KAJANG: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed sadness that his wish for a song by late composer Roslan Ariffin Jamil for National Day was unfulfilled but pledged to complete the piece.

Fahmi recalled discussing the project with Ross Ariffin last year during a visit to RTM’s studio, where the composer showed enthusiasm despite health struggles.

Fahmi said, “At that time he had several verses played. We will try to find the song and complete it. I remember his words—it’s in my head, a song I hoped would honour National Day.”

He shared this after paying respects at Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital, where Ariffin’s body was kept.

Impressed by Ariffin’s creativity, Fahmi noted the ministry provided a piano to aid his work. “He didn’t write notes but kept playing. For me, it’s a miracle. His songs must remain a memory,“ he added.

Roslan Ariffin, 63, passed away yesterday and was buried at Sungai Kantan Islamic Cemetery. He composed hits for artists like Datuk Aishah, Fauziah Latiff, and Jaclyn Victor. - Bernama