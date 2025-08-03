Perlis Raja Muda marks 25 years of leadership with MAIPs

KANGAR: Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has completed 25 years of leadership as the Raja Muda of Perlis, leaving a profound impact on religious, social, and economic development in the state.

The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) issued a statement today honouring His Royal Highness’ contributions, including humanitarian missions, educational partnerships, and religious diplomacy efforts.

“His work has had a lasting impact, particularly in strengthening the zakat and waqf management systems and enhancing the role of mosques as community hubs. Under His Royal Highness’ leadership, MAIPs has emerged as a progressive and authoritative religious institution. His leadership is a symbol of a monarchy that is close to the people and visionary in developing Perlis,” read the statement.

Recently, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra led MAIPs’ humanitarian missions to Kenya and Rwanda, establishing collaborations with international Islamic education institutions. Key initiatives include the introduction of UniSIRAJ (Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin International Islamic University) and the promotion of Islamic humanitarian values.

MAIPs commemorated the milestone during the Takrim 25 Tahun Pemasyhuran ceremony, coinciding with a consultative dialogue on the state’s Islamic affairs direction for 2026-2030. The event highlighted His Royal Highness’ dedication to guiding the ummah, upholding religion, and serving Perlis.

A trilingual poetry performance titled *Ungkap Kata Puji Mahkota – حملة المدحِ* was held as part of the celebration. During the dialogue, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Islamic affairs in Perlis, ensuring harmony, knowledge, and prosperity through an integrated approach.

“This Takrim ceremony not only reflects on His Royal Highness’ 25-year leadership journey but also serves as a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for blessings, justice, and the well-being of the ummah,” said MAIPs.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra was officially installed as Raja Muda of Perlis on October 12, 2000, following his father’s proclamation as Raja of Perlis earlier that year.

Since then, he has served as heir to the throne and MAIPs president, advising on Islamic and Malay customary matters. - Bernama