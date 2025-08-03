Malaysia studies early education for 5-year-olds under 13MP

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is conducting a technical and operational study before rolling out compulsory early childhood education for five-year-olds under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the policy is ready, but further examination is needed to ensure smooth implementation and a stronger foundation for early education.

“We are reviewing the technical and operational aspects to ensure positive outcomes,“ she said.

The study includes assessing teaching resources, infrastructure, and stakeholder readiness.

Fadhlina added that a media briefing will be held to explain the initiative comprehensively.

When asked about adjusting the Year One entry age to six or SPM exams at 16, she said details would be announced later.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently announced the compulsory preschool plan to enhance early education under the 13MP. - Bernama