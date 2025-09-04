Fahmi slams TikTok over failure to act on online harms

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has hit out at TikTok for failing to take government concerns on harmful content and online safety seriously, warning that the platform could face legal action if it continues to drag its feet.

He said that despite repeated engagements, the company had yet to provide clear answers on key issues such as increasing moderators for Tamil-language content, curbing cyberbullying, and preventing underage users from accessing the app.

“Based on feedback from MCMC, from January 1 to August 31 this year, a total of 76,002 pieces of content were taken down from TikTok.

“However, 10,730 pieces flagged for removal were not acted upon, which means the takedown rate stands at 86%.

“The takedowns are decided by the platform based on its community guidelines. Even if MCMC requests removal, TikTok will not act if it deems the content permissible under its rules,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman after meeting TikTok officials today.

Fahmi stressed he was very dissatisfied with TikTok’s attitude, accusing the company of not taking problems raised by the government seriously.

He also criticised TikTok for failing to disclose the number of moderators it employs, despite repeated promises following the cyberbullying case of Rajeswary Appahu, also known as Esha.

“We have repeatedly asked them for figures, especially on Tamil-language content moderation, but they keep failing to provide them. This is very serious.

“MCMC and I continue to receive complaints from the Indian community about cyberbullying on TikTok,” he said.

Fahmi added that TikTok’s inaction may result in legal consequences, with MCMC tasked to study possible measures.

“I have given them time to review the requests and to understand the problems faced by the Criminal Investigation Department, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, the police, as well as MCMC.

“They need to report back soon. We are giving them a little time, but after that, action will be taken,” he warned.