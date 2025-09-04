Islamic financial ecosystems must be strengthened for halal compliance

MELAKA: Islamic financial policies and ecosystems must be strengthened to ensure all operations fully comply with halal standards according to Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring of halal-related operations by industry players.

“One of the ways is to ensure that every company obtaining a halal certificate has a halal executive and a halal auditor, to maintain public confidence and trust in the halal process and operations,“ he told reporters after officiating the Halal Learning Provider for the Bandar Melaka MARA Professional College.

Asyraf Wajdi predicted growing demand for halal executives and auditors within the next two to three years.

The Halal Learning Provider launch showcases MARA’s unique approach combining academic qualifications with professional certifications.

This includes the Diploma in Islamic Finance recognised by the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia and the Diploma in Halal Industry with Certified Halal Executive Programme certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

The Huffaz Professional Programme combining Quran memorisation with the Halal Industry Diploma will begin this September with a focus on practical learning and industry guidance.

In a separate development, Asyraf Wajdi addressed the appointment of UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani to lead the party’s task force on the Urban Redevelopment Bill.

The UMNO Secretary-General said the study results would be presented at the upcoming Urban Malay Convention with stakeholders invited to attend.

“These stakeholders include not only the party’s top leadership but also leaders of non-governmental organisations and other organisations from which we can obtain feedback,“ he added.

He confirmed that resolutions and proposals for improvements to the bill submitted to the Prime Minister would be solid and consider Malay interests. – Bernama