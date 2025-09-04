Mamee supports Tang Jie-Ee Wei with RM50,000 for Olympic gold quest

SUBANG JAYA: Food and beverage producer Mamee-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd has pledged its continued support for national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in their quest to become Olympic champions.

Group Chief Executive Officer Pierre Pang stated that a celebration at Monster Loft today not only marked the pair’s recent triumph at the 2025 World Championships but also demonstrated the company’s commitment to their future journey.

“Ee Wei previously received a scholarship from Mamee two years ago to support her career,“ he explained.

“We also provide rewards in stages as a token of appreciation for their hard work.”

Pang emphasised that the company’s support represents genuine encouragement rather than a commercial endorsement arrangement.

“We hope to support them until they become Olympic champions,“ he added.

“What we provide is purely support, not an ‘endorsement’, but a form of reward for their dedication.”

Mamee presented an incentive of RM50,000 to Tang Jie and Ee Wei during the event, witnessed by national coach Nova Widianto.

Pierre revealed that Ee Wei holds a special connection to the company as her mother has served with Mamee for over 30 years.

“She is a national hero and also part of the Mamee family,“ he noted.

“We have seen her difficult journey since childhood until now, when she has emerged as a world champion.”

Ee Wei expressed her gratitude to the company, describing the victory in Paris as a gift for her family.

“I want to thank Mamee for taking care of us,“ she said.

“My mother has worked at Mamee for 33 years, and this victory is also a gift for my family.”

Tang Jie expressed appreciation for being recognised by Mamee despite not having the same family connection.

The world’s fourth-ranked pair delivered Malaysia a momentous National Day celebration when they defeated China’s second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin in the championship final.

With shouts of “Merdeka!” echoing in the arena, the Malaysian duo became the first mixed doubles pair from the country to be crowned world champions. – Bernama