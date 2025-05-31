TOKYO: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has encouraged Malaysian students in Japan to adopt the country’s disciplined and efficient work culture upon returning home, to contribute to national development.

He also urged them to explore work opportunities in Japan to gain valuable experience that could benefit Malaysia in the long run.

“Insya-Allah, Malaysia is in a good position now, economically and in its role as ASEAN Chair.

“I hope you’ll take full advantage of your time here to seek out work experience, and then return to help build the nation,” he said during a dinner and engagement session with members of the Malaysian diaspora and student community here tonight.

Fahmi is in Tokyo to attend the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) 2025, held from May 30 to 31. The meeting aims to boost regional cooperation in telecommunications and information technology.

Also present at the gathering were Deputy Head of Mission at the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo Anwar Udzir and embassy staff.

The session was attended by 38 participants, including 11 members of the Malaysian diaspora and 27 students from various universities in and around Tokyo.