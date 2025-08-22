Fahmi urges public to correct Jalur Gemilang display within legal limits

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has urged the public to play a constructive role and not act beyond limits if they come across instances of the Jalur Gemilang being displayed incorrectly.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said the public should instead take the initiative to correct the flag installation and not act outside the law.

“If we see the Jalur Gemilang that may have been wrongly hoisted out of carelessness, let the authorities take action. At the very least, as Malaysians, we should offer advice or rectify the situation ourselves.

“Do not take action beyond the law. Let us all celebrate National Month with pride, safety and peace for everyone,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Commenting on the patriotic spirit ahead of National Day, he said the celebrations have gained momentum, with an increase in activities involving the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang.

“I notice on TikTok’s algorithm and several other social media platforms, much of the content being produced showcases the creativity of Malaysians in displaying the Jalur Gemilang,” he added.

With the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, this year’s National Day celebrations will take place at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31, while Malaysia Day will be celebrated in Penang on Sept 16. - Bernama