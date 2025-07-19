Fake viral post quoting Sultan Ibrahim debunked by RPO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Royal Press Office (RPO) has detected a fake social media post that used a photo of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, along with a false statement related to the Islamic world.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, the RPO clarified that the content of the viral post is not true.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and not be easily influenced by statements spread through these fake accounts,” it said.

The Facebook post also included two screenshots of the fake statement, allegedly published by a social media account under the name “Daily Iran News”. - Bernama