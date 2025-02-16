KANGAR: A fire station chief in Perlis, who was remanded for six days until today to assist in an investigation into a case of submitting false claims related to the attendance of auxiliary personnel, has been released on bail by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to an MACC source, the 49-year-old civil servant was released last Friday, but a detailed investigation into the case is still ongoing by the Perlis MACC.

Last Tuesday, the media reported that the man had been remanded to assist in the investigation into the false claims, which amounted to approximately RM30,000 between November 2023 and February 2024.

He is suspected of abusing his power by instructing 15 auxiliary personnel to submit claims for attendance allowances when they were not on duty, with the payment then given to him for personal use.

Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, confirmed that the civil servant had been released on MACC bail, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.