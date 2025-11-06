FAMA employee fined RM10,000 for offensive post on X

MELAKA: A staff member of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to making an offensive post on the social media site X, two years ago.

Judge Haderiah Siri meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Adi Ariff Ahmad, 51.

The man was charged with improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of an offensive post, via the X account of “Senatorrr Antonio Samad” with intent to annoy others at 11.33 am on October 11, 2023.

The post was seen at 5 pm on October 11, 2023, at the address JB 3831, Jalan Kelubi Damai 1, Taman Kelubi Damai, Jasin.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act and provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year or both and may also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

In mitigation, Adi Ariff, unrepresented, said he was supporting four school-going children and a mother, who is not well.

Prosecuting Officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri, from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), appeared for the prosecution.