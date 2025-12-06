PM Anwar pays courtesy call on Melaka Governor

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid a courtesy call on Melaka Governor Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam at Istana Melaka, marking his first official visit to the state’s highest office.

The meeting served as a meaningful platform to discuss Melaka’s development agenda and efforts to enhance the wellbeing of its people.

“This meeting provides a strong space for us to exchange views, particularly on the state’s development and our collective efforts to uplift the people’s wellbeing and the prosperity of Melaka.

“The MADANI Government’s commitment is clear - we want every inch of this nation to enjoy the fruits of progress and development in a fair, equitable and dignified manner,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar also stressed the importance of close cooperation between the federal and state governments, saying such collaboration is essential for building a more inclusive and brighter future for all.

The Prime Minister arrived in Melaka earlier today to officiate the 2025 National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day celebration at Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh.

The three-day celebration, which began yesterday, offers about 5,000 job opportunities across various fields from over 60 companies and employers from within and outside Melaka.