Family of four rescued after getting lost at Berapit Hill Trail

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A family of four endured more than three anxious hours after becoming lost while hiking at Berapit Hill Trail before being successfully rescued by fire department personnel last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Firefighting and Rescue Operations John Sagun Francis confirmed they received an emergency call at 8.08 pm reporting a missing husband and wife along with their two children in the forest area.

“They were reported to have gone missing while hiking in the area and it was understood that the family had started their hike at 6 pm before failing to find their way back down the hill and subsequently contacted the authorities.

All four family members were located safe at 10.09 pm by firemen conducting the search and rescue operation before being escorted safely down to the foot of the hill.

The operation involved a team from the Bukit Mertajam Fire and Rescue Station with assistance from the Bukit Mertajam Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The entire rescue mission was fully completed at 10.58 pm according to official department records. – Bernama