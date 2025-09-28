Fan Bingbing hopes to learn Malay songs from Siti Nurhaliza

MELAKA: Melaka’s Tourism Friendship Ambassador Datuk Fan Bingbing has expressed her deep admiration for the nation’s top singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

Fan Bingbing revealed her desire to learn how to sing Malay songs from the acclaimed artist after being inspired by her performance.

She described Siti Nurhaliza’s artistic journey as truly extraordinary after witnessing her performance at the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 launch.

Her stage presence is incredibly powerful according to the international actress.

Fan Bingbing felt captivated by how Siti Nurhaliza delivered a closing performance with such brilliance.

She certainly looks forward to Siti Nurhaliza’s future shows after this memorable encounter.

Fan Bingbing feels very fortunate to have met the national songstress and taken a photo together.

She would love to learn Malay songs from Siti Nurhaliza if the opportunity arises.

This potential collaboration could also serve as a form of cultural exchange between the artists.

The actress was especially delighted to present Siti Nurhaliza with products from her own brand.

Fan Bingbing expressed her willingness to expand artistic collaborations with international and local artists.

She aims to promote Melaka on the global stage following her recent reappointment for 2026 Visit Melaka Year.

The success of promotional activities in 2025 motivated her to return to this ambassador role.

She will focus on introducing the historic state’s unique culture to international tourists.

Melaka’s food, murals and the warmth of its local community will be highlighted in her promotions.

Specific project plans like new murals or promotional videos have not yet been finalised.

Fan Bingbing remains excited to continue her promotional work for the state.

The reception from Melaka’s people and leaders has been incredibly warm according to the actress.

This tourism role indirectly opens up opportunities for global interaction through cultural exchange.

She believes visitor numbers are not the only measure of tourism success.

What is more important is that every visitor returns home with beautiful memories of Melaka.

Fan Bingbing highlighted Melaka’s significant potential as a location for film production.

The state’s cultural diversity and unique heritage make it ideal for artistic performances.

The Hollywood actress previously starred in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

She has met several young Malaysian directors including Chong Keat Aun during her promotional work. – Bernama