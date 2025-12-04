Fatal accidents drop 41% during Aidilfitri Op Selamat 24

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of fatal road accidents nationwide dropped by 41 per cent during Op Selamat 24, held in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration from March 29 to April 3.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 77 fatal accident cases were recorded this year, compared to 131 during the same period last year.

“Alhamdulillah, the number of deaths also declined to 85 this year, a reduction of 59 deaths or 41 per cent from 144 recorded last year,” he said during the Op Selamat 24 Best Contingent and District Awards Ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here last night.

However, the total number of road accidents increased by four per cent, rising to 9,859 cases compared to 9,451 last year.

Ayob Khan said the increase could be attributed to the growing number of registered vehicles in Malaysia, which now exceeds 36.6 million.

Police identified 432 hotspot locations and 122 blackspots across major highways, federal and state roads, city streets, and other roads nationwide.

“Roadblocks at high-risk areas proved to be one of the effective measures in reducing accidents at these locations,” he said, adding that 91,727 traffic summonses were issued during the operation - an increase of one per cent from 90,640 issued during Op Selamat 22.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to record the highest number of fatalities, though the figure dropped from 93 last year to 52 this year - a 44 per cent reduction

Ayob Khan said this year’s Op Selamat also focused on securing homes left empty during the festive period.

Police received 12,773 “Balik Kampung” notices from the public, compared to 10,869 last year. A total of 76,274 patrols were conducted nationwide - 27 per cent more than the 55,837 patrols carried out last year.

These included 37,429 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) patrols, 14,176 by Motorcycle Patrol Units (URB), 20,311 by local station teams, and 4,358 other patrols.

A total of 6,957 personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), along with 2,742 personnel from the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), were directly involved in Op Selamat 24.