IPOH: Five Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel injured in the fatal crash in Teluk Intan on May 13 are still hospitalised and receiving treatment.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said that among the five, three are still receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI), while one is being treated in a regular ward at the same hospital.

“Two members in the HTI ICU are conscious and receiving respiratory support, while one victim has undergone surgery this morning,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Bakri added that another personnel, who is in the ICU at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, is conscious and receiving oxygen support.

In the 8.50 am incident on May 13, nine personnel were killed and nine others were injured when the FRU truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying gravel stones on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, while returning to their base in Sungai Senam here.