JERTIH: A vegetable seller was remanded today for two days to help in the investigation into a fatal accident that claimed the lives of three members of a family in Setiu two days ago.

The remand order against the 24-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Nurliyana Md Zukri at the Besut Magistrate’s Court here.

On Monday, media reported that three members of a family were killed when the Perodua Axia car they were travelling in was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle at Km 53 of the Jalan Persekutuan Kuala Terengganu–Kota Bharu near Kampung Sungai Lerek, Setiu, at about 4.50 am.