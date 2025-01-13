B Corp certification enhances Danone Malaysia’s social and environmental credentials

PETALING JAYA: Danone Malaysia has taken a pioneering step in the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector by becoming the first food company to achieve B Corp certification, a designation awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance.

Danone Malaysia and Singapore country manager Koh Kok Meng said this milestone reinforces its commitment to social and environmental responsibilities, distinguishing it as a leader in a competitive market increasingly driven by sustainability-conscious consumers.

“The certification, a hallmark of rigorous social and environmental standards, reinforces Danone Malaysia’s position as a purpose-driven business. B Corp is a trustmark. It verifies us as a responsible business with a positive impact, which is crucial in a market that places importance on transparency,” he told SunBiz.

He noted that through initiatives such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions across its supply chain and tackling iron deficiency anemia among Malaysian children, Danone has aligned its operational strategies with its broader vision of sustainability.

“The company’s Dugro Iron Active formula, fortified with iron and Vitamin C, and the Dugro Generasi Kuat Zat Besi roadshows are central to its mission of improving child health through nutrition. The certification has not only strengthened external trust but also fostered internal pride and collaboration,” he said.

Koh disclosed that Danone Malaysia’s employees were engaged throughout the certification process via transparent communication, training, and stakeholder inclusion. “This collective effort has driven innovation and built a company culture that prioritises sustainability and social impact.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Koh said, Danone plans to leverage its B Corp status to expand market share and drive growth in Malaysia.

“The company’s global ‘One Planet, One Health’ vision integrates sustainability into every aspect of its operations, from product innovation to supply chain optimisation. Danone aims to cater to the growing demand for socially responsible products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and impact,” he said.

Koh mentioned that the recent partnership with Malaysia’s Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development exemplified Danone’s commitment to addressing health challenges.

“By combining public and private resources, the Dugro Iron Strong Generation movement raises awareness about anemia while providing non-invasive screenings and nutritional consultations for children. This initiative not only aligns with Malaysia’s Health White Paper on preventive care but also establishes a precedent for future public-private collaborations.”

Looking ahead, Koh said Danone Malaysia is set to champion the B Corp movement in Southeast Asia, with plans to expand sustainable product offerings, improve operational transparency and address critical health issues.

“Danone’s ambitious goal of becoming the largest B Corp-certified FMCG company by 2025 highlights its unwavering commitment to combining business performance with positive social and environmental impact,” he remarked.

By achieving B Corp certification, Koh said, Danone Malaysia has solidified its role as a changemaker in the FMCG industry, setting a benchmark for others to follow in the journey toward a more sustainable and responsible future.