Fatal e-hailing crash in Johor Bahru claims two lives

JOHOR BAHRU: An e-hailing driver and his Singaporean passenger died after their car crashed into a lorry at Kilometre 9, Jalan Johor Bahru - Air Hitam earlier today.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.27 am as the Perodua Bezza, driven by a 48-year-old local man, reportedly lost control and struck the rear of a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

North Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed that the car was believed to be travelling from Johor Bahru to Skudai. “The driver sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 27-year-old Singaporean man, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

The lorry driver, a 28-year-old local man, escaped unharmed. Authorities are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Police urge witnesses or those with information to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Zulhisyam Aziz at 019-7432966 to assist in the investigation. - Bernama