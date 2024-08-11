Fatal stabbing of father and daughter: Family accepts it as fate

GEORGE TOWN: The woman, whose husband and daughter were fatally stabbed in an incident at an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim, Air Itam, yesterday, has come to terms with the tragic loss of both her loved ones.

“I accept their passing as fate. We may not know how we will die, but we know how they died,” said the woman, who wished to be known only as Khalida, in her 60s, when met at the Penang Hospital Forensic Medicine Department here today.

In the incident, the 62-year-old victim and his 30-year-old daughter were fatally stabbed by a man allegedly angered after his romantic advances were rejected by the female victim.

According to Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, they received information from the public at 12.54 pm about an individual seen carrying a knife in a suspicious manner at the apartment.

The police then proceeded to the scene of the incident and upon arrival in front of the apartment lift, three people, all of whom were local residents, were found lying in a state of blood and the father and daughter had died.

Meanwhile, the male victim’s sister, Khadijah Ibrahim, 64, said she received a call from her brother, Zulkifli Ibrahim, at around 12.47pm yesterday, just moments before the incident took place.

She said they hadn’t had time for a long conversation, as her brother told her he had to end the call because another family member was calling.

“He told me he was eating at an eatery in Gelugor, which surprised me since he usually didn’t call at such times. He mentioned that he had an incoming call from his daughter and there was some issue. I ended the call, thinking nothing of it.

“A few minutes later, I received a call from my mother, who told me that my brother, had passed away. II couldn’t believe it since I had just spoken to him,” she said, adding that Zulkifli was a former soldier.

Khadijah described Zulkifli, a private driver and the third of 10 siblings, as a good person who was loved by all.

“He was a good brother who never raised his voice and was well-liked by everyone. All 10 of us are very close. Despite our sadness, my siblings and I accept it as fate, knowing he was a good person and that Allah loves him,” she said.