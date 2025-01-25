Father and daughter killed in fiery Kelantan crash

KOTA BHARU: A father and his daughter were killed in an accident involving their Perodua Alza car and a 10-tonne lorry on the Kuala Krai-Gua Musang road today.

A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said they received an emergency call at 4.06 am via the MERS system and dispatched seven personnel from the Kuala Krai fire and rescue station to the scene, located 40 kilometres from the station.

On reaching the scene at 4.51 am, firefighters found that the accident had caused the Perodua Alza to catch fire, with a man trapped in the driver’s seat and a woman flung out of the vehicle.

“Firefighters used special equipment to extricate the male victim from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 5 am.

“The female victim was also pronounced dead at the scene,” he said when contacted.

He said the identities of the victims have not been established.