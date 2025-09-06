PETALING JAYA: A father in Batu Pahat, Johor, made a firm decision today not to post the RM1,500 bail set by the magistrate’s court for his 16-year-old son, who pleaded guilty to raping a female acquaintance earlier this month.

The 40-something-year-old father stated his intention behind his decision was to teach his son a lesson, reported Berita Harian.

The teen, who appeared before magistrate Arun Noval Dass, was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

Following the proceedings, his father was seen leaving the court without posting bail, abandoning his eldest son.

According to the charge, the teenager is accused of raping his 15-year-old acquaintance at a house in the district between 4pm and 5.30pm on June 2.

A conviction under this section carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and can also include caning.

Based on the police report filed by the accused’s father, the teen, who works at a restaurant, allegedly committed the act when his mother was out working.

However, on the day of the incident, his 41-year-old mother returned home earlier than expected and noticed a pair of female slippers outside their house.

She knocked on the door several times before her son opened it. Upon checking his bedroom, she found a girl inside.

Initial police investigations revealed that both the accused and the victim admitted to having a sexual relationship on numerous occasions, estimated between 16 to 18 times.

Deputy public prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan handled the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Tan Song Yang from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The court then set July 16 for the mention of facts and sentencing, pending a welfare report on the accused from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).