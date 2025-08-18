Father’s emotional plea for missing wife and son on 10th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: A sales manager has made an emotional plea for his wife and 10-year-old son to return home after they went missing last month.

Muhammad Paul David Arikhersamy, 39, expressed deep sadness as he missed celebrating his son Muhammad Daniel Paul’s 10th birthday yesterday.

“I’m very saddened not to be with my son on this special day. I’m worried about his safety,” he told Bernama.

He claimed his wife, Juananey Samlin, 45, took their son away, and despite filing a police report on July 31, he has been unable to locate them.

“I have contacted her family members to find out the whereabouts of my wife and son, but there has been no response,” he said.

Since their disappearance, his son has not attended school, raising further concerns.

“The school has also frequently contacted me to inquire about his well-being,” he added.

Muhammad Paul David admitted that a verbal altercation occurred before their disappearance.

Police confirmed the case is classified as a missing persons report, with investigations ongoing.

Investigating officer Sergeant Abrar Farhan Mohd Tahir urged anyone with information to contact him or Muhammad Paul David directly. - Bernama