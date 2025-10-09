Federal government to finalise Sarawak Cancer Centre project details

KUCHING: The federal government will finalise the details of the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre project according to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Works Department is currently conducting an assessment lab on the project for further deliberation.

Dr Sim added that this assessment will determine the project’s commencement date bed capacity and total development cost.

“They will finalise it although we had previously stated that we wanted 300 beds for the centre.”

“However this also depends on the Ministry of Finance as the operational costs fall under its responsibility.”

“The construction cost is not very high but the annual operational cost is very significant because this is not just a clinic.”

“It is a cancer centre,” he told reporters after attending the Borneo Blockchain Conference opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on March 30 last year that the federal government had agreed to the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre in the Samarahan Division.

Anwar stated that through this project the Sarawak government is creating history by becoming the first state government to pre-finance a federal project to expedite its implementation. – Bernama